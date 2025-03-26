Ashutosh Sharma, playing with a cut on his finger, delivered a stellar performance, scoring crucial 66 runs for Delhi Capitals in the fourth match of Indian Premier League 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants. The team coach lauded his "desire to play" and his performance. "I want to mention about this...,he had cut on his finger there was a chance he could have missed out on the game. I had a chat with him two days prior to the game when he had that cut. I asked how are you feeling will you play and he said quite clearly 'I am playing the game I want to be in the middle'.

"There's one thing to speak off being in the middle and the desire to play. But to go in there to bat the way you batted 15 of 15 at one stage to 61 of 31 finishing off the game in style. Congratulations," Delhi Capitals coach Hemang Badani said, according to a video. The video was shared by Delhi Capitals on its social media handle.

Ashutosh pulled off one of the biggest heists in the IPL in a long while, dragging his team to a successful run-chase of 210 runs from a scary position of 65/5. In DC's memorable win at Vizag, the final partnership between Ashutosh and Mohit played a key role.

Ashutosh's knock of 66* in 31 balls, with five fours and sixes each, is the second-highest score made by a player batting at number seven or below during a successful run chase in the IPL, levelling with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Andre Russell during a chase of 155/9 against Punjab back in 2015. The highest score was by Dwayne Bravo, who made a blistering 68 in 30 balls to take Chennai Super Kings to a one-wicket win against Mumbai Indians (MI).

The Railways batter continued from where he had left off during the debut 2024 season with Punjab Kings, pulling off a clutch knock that lifted DC against LSG on Monday, March 24.