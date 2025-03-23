Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Jofra Archer scripted an unwanted record during his side's IPL 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday. Archer conceded 76 runs in his quota of four overs, making it the most expensive over in the history of the IPL. Archer surpassed the previous record of 73 runs, conceded by Mohit Sharma for Gujarat Titans (GT) against Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2024. Archer also failed to bag a wicket, leaking runs at 19 per over.

After being put into bat first, SRH posted the second-highest total in IPL history, smashing 286/6 at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH's carnage was led by Ishan Kishan, who smashed a century on his debut for the franchise. Kishan, who was bought by SRH for Rs 11.25 crore, hammered 106 runs off just 47 balls, cracking 11 fours and six 6s.

After Travis (67 in 31 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) laid the foundation for something big, Ishan went all out on RR. Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy also delivered valuable cameos.

Head brought up his half-century in 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes.

The partnership of 85-runs between Head and Kishan broke as a bullet-liker shot from the former was caught by Shimron Hetmyer at mid-on, with Tushar Deshpande taking the wicket. Head was gone for 67 in 31 balls, with nine fours and three sixes. SRH was 130/2 in 9.3 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, SRH was 135/2, with Ishan (33*) joined by Nitish Kumar Reddy (5*) unbeaten.

Ishan was on a rampage, hitting two successive sixes to Sandeep and completing his century in just 45 balls, with 10 fours and six sixes.

Aniket Verma was dismissed for seven in three balls, with a catch from Archer giving Deshpande a wicket. SRH was 279/5 in 19.2 overs. Deshpande was on a hat-trick, removing Abhinav Manohar on the next ball for a golden duck.

SRH ended the proceedings at 286/6 in 20 overs, with Ishan (106* in 47 balls, with 11 fours and six sixes) and skipper Pat Cummins (0*) unbeaten.

Deshpande (3/44) was the pick of the bowlers for RR in his four overs, while Theekshana took 2/52 in four overs. Sandeep also went for 51 runs in four overs, getting a wicket.