With the IPL 2025 mega auction retention deadline coming on October 31, all 10 IPL teams are set to reveal their list of retained and released players. The franchises are allowed to retain as many as six players, of which at least one has to be an uncapped Indian player. Lot of big names like KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant have been rumoured to be entering the auction pool. As a result, the franchises might offer lucrative contracts to players in order to lure them away from the auction table.

Ahead of retention deadline, let's take a look at five players who could be retained for Rs 20 crore.

1. Virat Kohli

The former India captain has been a one franchise man throughout his whole career so far, having been part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) since the inaugural season in 2008. Kohli, who is the all-time leading run-scorer in the IPL, could create history by being retained for Rs 20 crore.

For the record, Kohli was retained for Rs 18 crore in 2018, which was 2 crore more than the previous best retention amound. RCB might reward him for his loyalty with an improved deal this time.

2. Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant recently hinted at leaving his team and coming in the auction, through a social media post. Pant has been part of DC (previously Delhi Daredevils) since his debut season in 2016.

In order to lure him away from the auction table, DC might retain for a record sum of Rs 20 crore.

3. Shreyas Iyer

Despite losing his BCCI central contract earlier this year, IPL-winning captain Shreyar Iyer remains to be one of the most exciting prospects in the tournament.

After leading KKR to the IPL title last year, ending the franchise's 10-year wait for success, Iyer retention should be a no-brainer. With several teams looking for a new captain, KKR could offer Rs 20 crore to retain Iyer.

4. Hardik Pandya

Having resigned him last season as part of a mega trade deal, MI are likely to retain their captain Hardik ahead of the mega auction. However, they might offer him a better contract and Hardik could earn Rs 20 crore.

5. Rohit Sharma

There has been a lot of questions surrounding Rohit Sharma's future ahead of the IPL 2025 Auction with several media reports suggesting that the veteran India batter can leave MI.

However, a recent report claimed that the franchise is all set to retain Rohit, despite stripping him off captaincy duties ahead of last season.

In fact, they might pay him Rs 20 crore so that Rohit doesn't enter the auction table.