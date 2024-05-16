India great and former RCB captain Virat Kohli has spilled beans on his post-retirement plans, saying that he would take a long break after he done playing cricket. Kohli, who made his India debut in 2008, is regarded by many as the greatest batter of his generation. Kohli, 35, continues to inspire budding cricketers with his tremendous fitness and consistency to score runs at the highest level. In a recent chat with his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Kohli suggested that as a sportsperson he doesn't want to have any regrets once he done playing the game.

"I think as a sportsman, we do have an end-date to our careers. So I am just working backwards. I don't want to finish my career thinking 'oh, what if I have done this on that particular day' because I can't keep going on and on forever. So it's just about not leaving any undone business behind and not have any regrets later, which I am sure I won't," said Kohli at RCB's Royal Gala Dinner.

Kohli suggested that once he retires from cricket, he would take a long break before deciding his next chapter.

"Once I am done, I will be gone, you won't see me for a while (smiles). So I want to give it everything I have till the time I play, and that's the only thing that keeps me going," he added.

Kohli is currently playing for RCB in IPL 2024. He is currently the leading run-getter in the tournament with 661 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 155.16 and an impressive average of 66.10.

Placed fifth in table with 12 points, RCB are still alive in the play-off race. They take on CSK in a virtual knockout clash on Saturday.

However, the match is in danger of being washed out with the weather forecast predicting rain for the next five days in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

In case of a washout, both teams will be awarded a point each. However, RCB will crash out of the tournament while CSK will qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs.