Has MS Dhoni played his last game for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL)? This is a question every Indian cricket fan is asking after seeing the Super Kings fail to qualify for the playoffs. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured their top 4 spot in heroic fashion, not just knocking out CSK but also ending fans' dreams of seeing Dhoni lift the coveted IPL trophy in front of his home fans at Chepauk, where the final of this season is scheduled to be held.

Though clarity on MS Dhoni's future is expected to come in the coming weeks, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might also have a big role to play in helping the veteran wicket-keeper batter decide his future.

The 'Impact Player' rule this season has allowed Dhoni to even bat at No. 8 and No. 9 spots for CSK, sometimes only for 4 to 5 deliveries. With the arrival of the Impact Player rule, teams' batting orders have strengthened, with the strategic inclusion of players giving teams a better cushion in the middle.

But, the Impact Player rule has also had its fair share of criticism, with players like Rohit Sharma highlighting the drawbacks of such a rule. Much like Rohit, many others feel the rule doesn't allow all-rounders to prosper in the league. The BCCI is expected to take a call on whether to continue the rule next season or not.

Why the 'Impact Player' rule is crucial for Dhoni's continuity in IPL

Already aged 42, Dhoni will be 43 when the IPL 2025 season kicks off. The former India captain played a major part in this campaign while struggling with a knee injury. The injury issue is one of the biggest reasons behind Dhoni batting at the No. 7 or No. 8 spot in the batting order. With the Impact Player rule, CSK have the flexibility of maximising Dhoni's strengths - his wicket-keeping, leadership, and slog-overs hitting - while also giving opportunities to younger players to groom.

Players like Sameer Rizvi have shown plenty of potential, and if the Impact Substitute rule stays, IPL will be able to unearth more such talents while also allowing veterans like Dhoni to remain part of their franchises.

It is well understood that at the age of 43, Dhoni wouldn't be able to do much running between the wickets, especially as he also has to keep wickets. This was one of the reasons why CSK sent Shardul Thakur over Dhoni in the batting order against Punjab Kings this season, with Thala coming in at No. 9.

Dhoni might himself be waiting to get an update from the BCCI about the Impact Player rule. If the rule stays, Dhoni probably stays too. But, if the rule is abolished by the Indian board, we might have seen the last of Dhoni in the IPL as a player.