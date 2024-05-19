Faf Du Plessis took a 'superman' catch to leave both fans and experts stunned during the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. During the 15th over of the CSK innings, Mitchell Santner tried to hit a low full-toss from Mohammed Siraj over mid-off and it looked like Faf will not be able to reach the ball despite pulling off a good jump. However, the RCB captain left everyone surprised by completing a sensational one-handed catch to provide a major breakthrough. Virat Kohli was thrilled by the effort and he ran towards his teammate and gave him a kiss during the celebration.

RCB went on to book their spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs with a 27-run victory over CSK.

"I think it was a good wicket to be honest, it was spinning and gripping a little bit, but I think 200 on this ground was gettable. We kept losing wickets at regular intervals, it was a matter of one or two hits, sometimes that can happen in a T20 game. Pretty happy with what the target was, to sum up the season, I am pretty happy to have seven wins out of 14 games."

"Just couldn't get over the line in the last two balls. With the kind of injuries we had, missing out on two frontline bowlers, not having Conway at the top of the order as well, I think missing out on three key players made a huge difference. Credit to the CSK staff and everyone who put up a great show for us throughout the season. There were many challenges for us right throughout the first game.

"Injury to Fizz (Mustafizur), then injury to Pathirana as well, he came back and then again Pathirana missed out. When you have injuries around, you have to get that balance in the team and pick it (the team) for every game. I think this season sums up well where we had to tinker around with our playing XI, considering the injuries and all the illness (of the players) as well."

"Happy with the seven wins, couldn't get over the line though. Happy with it. We got 10 from the last 2 balls in our last knockout game last year so this was a similar situation, things didn't go our way (this season) though. For me, personal milestones don't really matter a lot, after all the ultimate goal is to win. If you are not getting there it's a disappointment. Doesn't matter if you score 100 runs or 500-600 runs in a season. I am disappointed (after losing.)," CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said after the match.