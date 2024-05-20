Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have come under the scrutiny of experts and fans after their IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday. RCB's win over CSK, which secured a place in the IPL 2024 playoffs, sparked wild celebration inside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The RCB players were criticised for not shaking hands with MS Dhoni, who might've played his last game in the IPL with CSK failing to qualify for the playoffs.

The RCB supporters too had to face the wrath on social media for heckling CSK fans outside the stadium during their over-the-top victory celebrations.

In one such viral video, a CSK fan was manhandled by the RCB supporters, who surrounded the man outside the stadium to mock him over Saturday's result.

While RCB's post-match celebrations can be deemed a bit unnecessary, there is no denying the fact that they deserve to be in the playoffs.

The team was rooted at the foot of the table after losing seven of their first eight matches. However, six successive wins since them have seen them steal a playoffs berth.

The Qualifier 2 and the final of this year's IPL are scheduled to be held at Chepauk, CSK's home ground. Since this announcement was made, fans have been hoping to see Dhoni and his team lifting the trophy in front of their home fans on May 26. However, the topsy-turvy season saw the CSK franchise fail to even make it to the playoffs.

Dhoni, 42, was widely expected to retire after he led the team to a record-equalling fifth title last year, but vowed to come back for one more season after a knee operation.

Dhoni handed over the Chennai captaincy ahead of the season to Ruturaj Gaikwad, who won the toss and elected to field first in the virtual knockout for the final play-off place.

Dhoni stood tall in front of RCB's playoffs hope, adding 61 runs for the seventh wicket with veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, before Yash Dayal dismissed him to swing the game in RCB's favour.

(With AFP Inputs)