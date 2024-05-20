There has been a lot of chatter surrounding Virat Kohli's batting despite the Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter currently sitting at the top of the run-scorers list in IPL 2024. A section of the fans and experts criticised the strike rate and pacing of his batting in crucial situations. However, Kohli slammed 47 off just 29 balls at a strike rate of 162.07 to provide a solid start to RCB as they went on to beat Chennai Super Kings to reach the IPL 2024 playoffs. Legendary India batter Virender Sehwag was all praise for Kohli's batting and said that it was perfect to see him perform and his team also win thanks to his performance.

"The start was very important and he gave an amazing start to RCB. Although Faf du Plessis still scored more runs, the momentum Kohli gave, he was the best performer. He got out on 47 and his strike rate was 162.07. He has batted amazingly. Virat Kohli has done what he is known for. Today he has shown that he is a big player in big matches. It was a great pleasure to see Virat Kohli, I was happy to see him scoring runs and win. Many times when his team loses, he performs but his team loses. But today it was excellent, he scored runs, team won and qualified. Today the celebration will be double," he said.

Yash Dayal also emerged as a top performer as he stopped the likes of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja to clinch the game for his side. RCB captain Faf Du Plessis decided the Man of the Match award to Dayal.

"I dedicate this Man of the Match to Yash Dayal. The way he bowled was unbelievable. For a man who's fairly new, he deserves it. [on what he told Dayal before the last over] Pace off is the best option on this pitch and trust your skills and enjoy, this is what you trained for. The yorker did not work the 1st ball and he went back to pace off and it worked unbelievably well," Faf said after the match.