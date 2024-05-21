The Mumbai Indians ended the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 campaign bottom of the 10-team points table, securing just 4 wins from 10 matches. The season saw Hardik Pandya taking over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma, a decision that remained in the headlines the entire campaign. As the Mumbai Indians squad gathered together for one last time this season, owner Nita Ambani had no qualms in calling the season a disappointing one for all. She admitted that there's a need to go back and review what happened in this campaign.

In a video shared by the Mumbai Indians on social media, Mrs. Ambani spoke about the manner in which the current season ended for the side, not just as an owner but also as a fan.

"Disappointing season for all of us. Things didn't go the way we wanted them to, but I'm still a huge Mumbai Indians fan. Not just an owner. I think to wear the Mumbai Indians jersey is a huge honour and a privilege, and to be associated with Mumbai Indians, for me, is an honour and a privilege. I think, we will go back, review and think about it," Ambani said.

Mrs. Nita Ambani talks to the team about the IPL season and wishes our boys all the very best for the upcoming T20 World Cup #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians | @ImRo45 | @hardikpandya7 | @surya_14kumar | @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/uCV2mzNVOw — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 19, 2024

Mrs. Ambani also had a message for the Indian quartet of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah who will now start preparation for T20 World Cup 2024 as part of the Indian squad.

"To Rohit, Hardik, Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) and (Jasprit) Bumrah, I think, all Indians are cheering for you. We wish you all the best," she added.

The T20 World Cup 2024 campaign begins for the Indian team on June 05, with the first match against Ireland. India will also take on Bangladesh in a warm-up clash on June 01.