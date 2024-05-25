Sunrisers Hyderabad decided to cancel their practice session on Saturday ahead of the IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders, according to a report by Hindustan Times. SRH defeated Rajasthan Royals comprehensively in Qualifier 2 to book their berth in the summit clash against KKR at the Chepauk Stadium on Sunday. SRH opted to go with a rest day after playing their last game on Friday and they will play directly in the summit clash. With Chennai experiencing high temperatures and humidity, the decision was taken to keep the players fit.

On the other hand, KKR last played on Tuesday when they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 and the Shreyas Iyer-led side had a long break before the final. KKR held a practice session on Friday and are expected to hold another net session on Saturday between 6 PM to 9 PM IST.

KKR's last two league matches against Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals were abandoned due to rain and the lack of match practice could have been a major reason behind their practice sessions.

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins opened up about SRH's big win over RR in IPL 2024 Qualifier 2.

"The boys have been fantastic all season. There's a great vibe in the squad as you can see and the final was the goal at the start of the season and we made it. We knew our strength was our batting and we wouldn't underestimate the experience we have in this squad, it's a dream having Bhuvi, Nattu and Unadkat, makes my job easy. [on whose decision it was to bring Shahbaz as impact player] Dan Vettori, left-arm orthodox and wanted as many left-arm orthodox as possible," Cummins said.

"[on Abhishek's bowling] That was a surprise, tried to stick one out of him with a couple of right-handers and he bowled beautifully and those two won it with their bowling in the middle overs. 170 was a tough chase and had we got a couple of wickets we knew we had a chance. I will never pretend to work out the pitch and conditions ever, different every week. It is for the whole franchise, probably 60 or 70 of them who put their heart and soul into this and hopefully one more left," he added.