It has been a topsy-turvy run for Chennai Super Kings and their new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in the ongoing IPL 2024. CSK had won 7 out of their 13 matches till now but their spot before taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a crucial encounter on Saturday, which they lost. The defeat put CSK out of the running for IPL 2024 playoffs, with RCB going through. CSK skipper Ruturaj has excelled with his bat this season but former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan had a word of advice for the CSK captain over his leadership credentials. Pathan said that Ravindra Jadeja was removed from captaincy after a poor run in 2022 and a similar situation can also arise with Ruturaj.

“CSK bring in the pedigree of being the team who knows how to win crucial moments. But they have lots of issues at the moment. Injury issues, new captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is no longer leading them. You might have seen him occasionally setting the field, but he is not the captain. You might have remembered what happened when [Ravindra] Jadeja led the side and it didn't end well, the same can happen again. CSK fans will hope that they march ahead of these issues and win the crucial two points,” he said on Star Sports

Pathan also weighed in on the conversation surrounding MS Dhoni's future in the IPL.

“It could be the last game for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, or it may not,” said Pathan.

Ahead of the CSK vs RCB match, Pathan had said that he believes the Faf Du Plessis-led side holds a slight advantage. RCB indeed ended up winning the match by 27 runs.

“Nothing is easy. It's not going to be easy for both teams. RCB has the momentum, a solid momentum. And if they win as there is no more dangerous side than the one in strong momentum,” he concluded.