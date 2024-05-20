It has been a tough journey for fast bowler Yash Dayal in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The cricketer from Uttar Pradesh joined Gujarat Titans for IPL 2023 but ended up having a horror run. The moment that made him a household name was a truly unfortunate one as Rinku Singh slammed him for five consecutive sixes to hand Kolkata Knight Riders a sensational victory. He became a subject of internet memes and things got worse when he was picked by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for a massive amount of Rs 5 crore ahead of IPL 2024. Internet was abuzz with people claiming that RCB have wasted their money but Yash Dayal proved all the critics wrong with a match-winning performance against CSK.

In an interview with Indian Express, Yash Dayal's father Chandarpal opened up about the taunts and trolling that the family had to face after the pacer's disappointing show for Gujarat Titans.

“In one of the WhatsApp groups, a person I know shared a meme, mocking Yash for conceding five sixes and I still remember what he wrote with the picture ‘Prayagraj Express ki kahaani shuru hone se pehle hi khatam ho gayi (The story of Prayagraj Express got over before it even began),” he said.

“It never stopped, we as a family literally quit all WhatsApp groups, barring our family one. Even when RCB picked him in the auction for Rs 5 crore, I remember someone saying ‘Paise naale mei baha aaye Bangalore waale (The franchise threw the money in the drain)'. We live in a world where even if you switch off from social media, you will end up seeing all kinds of stuff,” he added.

Yash Dayal was able to maintain his composure against star cricketers like MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja as RCB defeated CSK to book their spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs.

“Everyone wrote him off. And today, I am receiving a number of congratulatory calls and messages. Still, no one is talking about his hard work, grind and the way he tackled the pressure. The slower bouncer he has developed, the other variations he has learnt in the last year. The way he has bowled at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where even an edge goes for a six. But it's fine because in one year, we as a family have realised cricket really is a funny game,” he concluded.