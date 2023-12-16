As Mumbai Indians (MI) named Hardik Pandya as the captain of the franchise, replacing Rohit Sharma, fans expressed their disappointment on social media. Rohit, who joined MI ahead of IPL 2011, was named captain of the franchise in 2013, and led them to five IPL title in the last decade. He remains the most successful captain, alongside Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni. Hardik, meanwhile, had left MI to join Gujarat Titans in 2022, and guided them to the title in their maiden season. He also led them to the final last year, where GT lost to CSK at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

However, some fans were not happy with Rohit's removal as captain and expressed their anger on social media.

Here's how Twitter:

In a viral video, a fan set a Mumbai Indians jersey on fire.

In another video, another fan vented his frustration out by burning a MI cap.

A Rohit Sharma fan burns the Mumbai Indians' cap.

#MumbaiIndians losing followers on Instagram after they announced #HardikPandya as their New Captain!



I think #RohitSharma Fans are angry with the frenchise for replacing @ImRo45 as the Captain.



Mumbai Indians lost around 1.5 Lakh followers after the announcement.

Earlier in a statement on Friday, Mumbai Indians said the change in leadership was part of their future planning and thanked Rohit for his exemplary service to the franchise.

Mumbai Indians are the most successful IPL franchise alongside Chennai Super Kings who both have won five titles each.

Rohit, who recently led India to the ODI World Cup final, had been captaining the franchise since 2013 when they lifted first of their five IPL trophies.

The other titles under Rohit's captaincy came in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Mumbai Indians had made it to the play-offs in IPL 2023.

Meanwhile, Hardik has big shoes to fill as the new skipper of MI, as Rohit has led the franchise to five IPL title wins.

In 31 matches for GT from 2022-23, Pandya scored 833 runs at an average of 37.86 and a strike rate of over 133. He also had 11 wickets for the team, with the best figures of 3/17.

Hardik also played 92 matches for MI from 2015-2021, scoring 1,476 runs at an average of 27.33 at a strike rate of over 153, with four half-centuries and best score of 91. He also took 42 wickets for the team, with the best bowling figures of 3/20.

Hardik has won five IPL trophies, four with MI (2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) and GT (2022).

(With ANI Inputs)