RCB batters came out with great intent in a do-or-die clash against CSK in the IPL 2024 on Saturday. It's a do-or-die match for both teams to grab a playoff spot. More so for RCB who have to beat CSK by 18 runs in order to qualify for the top-four. Starting with the opening dup of Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis, along with Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green, everyone contributed as RCB posted a huge target for CSK. While RCB skipper De Plessis scored a half-century, Kohli missed the mark by just three runs.

He was caught on the boundary ropes by Daryl Mitchell off Mitchell Santner. Mitchell had a tricky situation as he lost balance but was aware of the ropes to take a clean catch. Even Virat Kohli's wife and actor Anushka Sharma thought that Mitchell had gone past the rope. But then soon realised that Kohli was out. Her reaction went viral.

Anushka Sharma also thinks Virat Kohli was not out @JayShah, please bring King Kohli back. He should be batting out there #IPL2024 #RCBvsCSK #tapmad #HojaoADFree pic.twitter.com/5fnBv6hAJO — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) May 18, 2024

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma & Whole RCB was not happy with decision given by Third Umpire, RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024 pic.twitter.com/M1ZlSP322y — Republic of Games (@kohlilfc) May 18, 2024

We are with you AnushkaSharma we are are sad you are not only #Rcbvscsk #ipl pic.twitter.com/gP40NdEDPu — Mohsin Raza (@MohsinRaza48135) May 18, 2024

Ahead of the all-important clash with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024, star India batter and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's opener Virat Kohli revealed the reason behind his high strike rate in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league.

The Impact Player Rule allows a franchise to introduce a 12th player to the team from a five-player list which is given at the time of a toss. A team can bring in an impact player for the playing XI by replacing any player from the five-player list.

"I am telling you, with one extra batter there is a reason I am playing with 200 plus strike rate in the powerplays. I know there is a batsman waiting at No. 8 as well. I think it has disrupted the balance and a lot of people are feeling this way not just me," Kohli said while speaking on Jio Cinema.

Earlier, Rohit also shared his views and said that due to the Impact Player Rule, players like Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar are not getting a chance to bowl, which is not a good thing for Team India.

"I genuinely feel it is going to hold back the development of all-rounders because eventually cricket is played by 11 players, not 12. So I am not a big fan of the Impact Player Rule because you are taking so much from the game just to make it a little more entertaining for the people around you. But just in the cricketing aspect of it, I feel guys like Washington Sundar, and Shivam Dube are not getting to bowl, which is not a good thing for us (India). I am not sure what you can do about it, but I am not a fan of it," said Rohit in the Club Prairie Fire podcast.

