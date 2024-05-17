Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has backed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to come out on top in their crunch IPL 2024 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday. RCB and CSK face off in Bengaluru with a place in the IPL 2024 playoffs on the line. According to Kaif, CSK are team for the big occasions, highlighting the IPL final last year when they beat Gujarat Titans after Ravindra Jadeja hit boundaries on the last two balls.

Kaif suggested CSK tend to do well in do-or-die matches, and former captain MS Dhoni's presence will be a boost for the team.

"CSK are a team for big matches and they know how to win, know how to win knock-out matches. The last time they won the IPL in 2023, they were losing the final - 2 balls, 10 runs. It was almost over and [Ravindra] Jadeja hit four and six to win the match. Dhoni himself is in form this time with the bat, and whoever bats with him usually plays a matchwinning knock, especially in a do-or-die game," Kaif said on Star Sports.

Kaif highlighted how Dhoni makes very few mistakes and his ability to read the game will help CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in the crunch game against RCB.

"Dhoni's formula in crunch games is - don't panic, take a breath and only he has this art in crunch matches. Lots of IPL captains came, but Dhoni's alertness in the crucial moment of the game is unmatched. He makes very few mistakes, and that's why they are a champion team [Dhoni galtiyan kam karte hai isliye CSK champion team hai]. Because of this, CSK are favourites against RCB in the crucial league match," he added.

Historically, CSK have done well against RCB, winning 22 of their 33 matches. The defending champions had also won the reverse fixture back on the opening day of IPL 2024 in Chennai.