Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) did the unthinkable, securing their sixth win on the trot to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 playoffs. RCB's match against Chennai was a virtual knockout contest, with the winner of the contest (by a certain margin) through to the next round. It was RCB who rode on emphatic performances from skipper Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green to book their spot in the next round while CSK missed out on the playoffs in Ruturaj Gaikwad's first season as the skipper.

Seeing the Bengaluru franchise confirm its top 4 spot in epic fashion, RCB fans thronged the streets back home and blocked roads as they celebrated their team's heroic victory.

RCB fans blocked the road in Bengaluru to celebrate the Playoffs entry. pic.twitter.com/AzqZlIq4IS — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 18, 2024

This was at 1:30 am tonight… This is what makes it all the more special. We have the best fans in the world and we're so proud of it. #PlayBold RCB #IPL2024 #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/tVnVRoxQ8O — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 18, 2024

The celebrations on the streets of Bengaluru have been lovely! pic.twitter.com/EwNI6sGpJa — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 19, 2024

It was the sixth straight win for RCB, who first posted a solid 218 for five after being invited to bat and then restricted CSK to 191 for 7 to make it to the play-offs for the ninth time in 15 seasons.

RCB survived a scare as Ravindra Jadeja (42 not out) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (25) had conjured up hopes of a turnaround after Rachin Ravindra's 61 but Yash Dayal held his nerves in the final over to take the hosts home.

Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already qualified for the play-offs.

While it was ecstasy for RCB, the legion of fans of Dhoni sank into despair as it could potentially be the last time they witnessed their 'Thala' perform on a cricket field.

Down and out after losing seven out of their first eight games, RCB had weaved five wins on the trot to script a remarkable turnaround and give themselves a chance to make it to the final four.

On Saturday, the hosts needed to win by at least 18 runs to book the final play-off berth and they did that in style with yet another impressive show at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The two teams finished at 14 points but RCB sneaked into the final four on the basis of a better net run-rate.

With PTI inputs