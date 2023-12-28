Royal Challengers Bangalore were quite busy in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction, engaging in intense battles with other franchises for their priority picks. While RCB couldn't land Australia captain Pat Cummins despite bidding over INR 20 crore for the star cricketer, they did manage to land Yash Dayal and Alazarri Joseph. RCB's decision to lodge high bids for both Dayal and Joseph didn't go down well with a section of fans who questioned the team's strategy at the auction.

But, having acquired the services of Dayal and Joseph, RCB coach Andy Flower has explained why the franchise was so bullish on the duo during the auction.

"As far as Yash Dayal is concerned, we saw some of his potential last year, certainly with the new ball for swing and wicket-taking potential. I know he had a hard time at the death occasionally, but we believe he has got high potential and we are looking for great things from him," he said on Jio Cinema

Flower also spoke about the team's failure to sign Cummins in the auction, as a result of which, they went for Joseph.

"We had a go at Pat Cummins but were outbid in the end. We went for Alzarri and are really happy to have him. He is a quality operator. Faf (du Plessis) and I have worked with him before at Saint Lucia Kings and I think Faf's worked with him in the SA20 as well," said the former Lucknow Super Giants coach.

When it comes to RCB's batting unit, Flower has a clear plan how he wants the team to shape up.

"With the recruitment of Cameron Green, we certainly wanted to get some power into the middle order. So, if we have got (Glenn) Maxwell and Green at four and five, it gives us that power.

"We have got DK (Dinesh Karthik) at number six and obviously the class of Faf (Du Plessis), Virat (Kohli) and (Rajat) Patidar upfront. We think that is a really great top six. We should be able to set big totals and chase down big totals."