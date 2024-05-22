Rajasthan Royals will be up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Eliminator of the Indian Premier League, 2024, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Wednesday. The winning team from this contest will compete with the loser of Qualifier 1. The previous match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned. In their last match in this series against Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 27 runs. The top fantasy player for Royal Challengers Bengaluru was Faf du Plessis who scored 93 fantasy points.

Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, will allow for good stroke play and the batters will find it easy to bat on the surface. The surface will not allow a lot of assistance to the bowlers, and wicket-taking will be difficult. The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 175 runs. The pitch, however, is balanced, with decent assistance for both batters and bowlers.

Pace or Spin?

The pacers have been very successful at this venue. They have taken 80% of the total wickets at this venue.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 40 degree C and humidity is expected to be around 17%. Winds at a speed of 5.79 m/s are expected.

Advertisement

Head-to-Head

In the 31 matches between these two teams, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batters earned the most fantasy points for their team, while the bowlers earned the most fantasy points for Rajasthan Royals.

In their previous encounter in this series, Jos Buttler was the Man of the Match as he scored the highest fantasy points for Rajasthan Royals with 151 points while Virat Kohli topped the fantasy points leaderboard for Royal Challengers Bengaluru with 165 points.

Fantasy Team Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Advertisement

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is a batter with an average of 79 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 10 and is a key inclusion to your fantasy teams. He is a top-order, right-handed batter. In 14 matches, he has scored 708 runs averaging 64.4.

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis is a batter with an average of 58 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 10 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He is a top-order, right-handed batter. In 14 matches, Faf has scored 421 runs at an average of 30.1 per match.

Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag is an all-rounder with an average of 54 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 10 and can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. He is a top-order, right-handed batter. In 14 matches, he has scored 531 runs at an average of 59.

Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson is a bowler with an average of 54 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.7 and can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. He bowls right-arm fast and in six matches, he has taken eight wickets at an average of 27.3.

Cameron Green

Cameron Green is an all-rounder with an average of 54 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.1 and is a good-to-have player for your fantasy team. Green is a top-order, right-handed batter. In 12 matches, he has scored 228 runs averaging 32.6 per match. He can also earn fantasy points with the ball in hand. He bowls right-arm fast-medium and in recent matches, Green has taken nine wickets averaging 30.6.

Nandre Burger

Nandre Burger is a bowler with an average of 42 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.1 and is a good-to-have player for your fantasy team. He bowls left-arm medium-fast and in six matches, he has taken seven wickets at an average of 20.7.

Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma is a punt player for your fantasy team. Sandeep Sharma has an average of 41 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 9.3. He bowls right-arm medium and in nine matches, he has taken 10 wickets at an average of 23.8.

Fantasy Team

Wicket-Keepers: Sanju Samson and Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Riyan Parag

All-Rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green

Bowlers: Sandeep Sharma, Yash Dayal and Yuzvendra Chahal

Captain: Sanju Samson