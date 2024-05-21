Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2024, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Tuesday. In the last match played by Kolkata Knight Riders against Rajasthan Royals, the match was abandoned. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by four wickets in their last league game on Sunday. The top fantasy player for Sunrisers Hyderabad was Abhishek Sharma who scored 101 fantasy points.

Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, will allow for good stroke play and the batters will find it easy to bat on the surface. The surface will not allow a lot of assistance to the bowlers and wicket-taking is not going to be easy. The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 175 runs. The team batting first at this venue has won 45% of its matches, so the toss does not make much of a difference here.

Pace or Spin?

The pacers have been very successful at this venue. They have taken 80% of the total wickets at this venue.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 40 degree C with 18% humidity. Winds at a speed of 6.04 m/s are expected.

Head-to-Head

In the 26 matches played between these two teams, Kolkata Knight Riders' all-rounders have earned the most fantasy points for their team, while the batters have earned the most fantasy points for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In their previous encounter in this series, Andre Russell was the Man of the Match as he scored the highest fantasy points for Kolkata Knight Riders with 143 points while Heinrich Klaasen topped the fantasy points leaderboard for Sunrisers Hyderabad with 97 points.

Fantasy Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is an all-rounder with an average of 106 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 10 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Narine is a top-order, left-handed batter. In 13 matches, he has scored 461 runs averaging 38.4 per match. He also bowls decently, bowling off-break and in recent matches, he has taken 15 wickets at an average of 20.8 per match..

Travis Head

Travis Head is a batter with an average of 66 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 9.4 and can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. He is a top-order, left-handed batter. In 12 matches, he has scored 533 runs at an average of 48.5.

Andre Russell

Andre Russell is a good-to-have player for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has an average of 54 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 9. Russell is a right-handed batter. In 13 matches, he has scored 222 runs at an average of 31.7 per match. He also bowls decently, bowling right-arm fast and in recent matches, he has taken 15 wickets averaging 17.4 per match.

Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy is a bowler with an average of 52 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.5 and is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He is a leg-break googly bowler and in 13 matches, he has taken 18 wickets at an average of 20.4.

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins is a bowler with an average of 48 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.1 and is a safe bet for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He bowls right-arm fast and in 13 matches, Cummins has taken 15 wickets at an average of 32.

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 40 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.7. Klaasen is a right-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In 13 matches, he has scored 381 runs averaging 42.3 per match.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a very inconsistent player in terms of fantasy points and can be a punt pick in your team. This player has an average of 39 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.5. Bhuvneshwar bowls right-arm medium and in 13 matches, he has taken 11 wickets at an average of 40.6.

Fantasy Team

Wicket-Keeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Shreyas Iyer

All-Rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Pat Cummins and T Natarajan

Captain: Abhishek Sharma

Vice-Captain: Sunil Narine