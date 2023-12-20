As Chennai Super Kings gear up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, the big question over MS Dhoni's successor remains. Ravindra Jadeja was tried as CSK's skipper in 2022 but the strategy faltered to the extent that Dhoni had to be reinstated as the franchise's captain in the middle of the season. While Jadeja's return as the team's skipper is unlikely, CSK continue to hunt for a new captain. When head coach Stephen Fleming was asked about the 'succession plan' for MS Dhoni in the IPL 2024 auction, he gave a rather unexpected response.

During a press conference at the auction in Dubai, Fleming said that CSK have had succession plans for Dhoni for the past 10 years but he continues to lead the team with as much enthusiasm as ever.

"We've had succession plans for MS for about 10 years. It is going to be a talking point., but he is as engaged and as enthusiastic as I have seen him for a while. While that passion is there for the team and franchise, we'll roll on," Fleming said in response to the question.

After CSK signed New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell in the auction, Fleming was asked if they see him as a replacement for Ben Stokes. Fleming, giving a candid response, highlighted how Stokes had only played one game for CSK last season, and hence, isn't too difficult to replace.

"He played just one game, so not massive shoes. Daryl is a different type of player, but his performances over the last 18-24 months have warranted this type of a price. He is an unfashionable player, and often goes under the radar. With his ability to play spin he is competitive and he is also a handy bowler. In Chepauk we can slide him into a role. Just like his performances, he fits in nicely and a good buy for us," he said.