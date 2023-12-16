Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle believes that it was an 'open secret' that Hardik Pandya was going to replace Rohit Sharma as the Mumbai Indians skipper. The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise announced the decision ahead of the 2024 season after Hardik completed a sensational move from Gujarat Titans. Bhogle took to social media to react to the MI decision and said that although this is a move forward for the team, Hardik will face a tough challenge to keep up with the ambition of the side.

"That Hardik Pandya would be captain of @mipaltan was an open secret. Rohit Sharma can lay claim to being, with MS Dhoni, the finest leader in the #IPL. It may not be a bad idea to let him relax and have fun because the IPL can take a lot out of you and he will have led India in 5 tests a little before that. While this is a move keeping in mind the next few years, it will be a huge challenge for Hardik given the number of stars in the side and the ambition of the franchise. It makes #MumbaiIndians the team to watch this year," he posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

In November this year, Pandya moved from Gujarat Titans (GT) to his former franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) after a trade between both franchises.

The all-rounder spent two momentous years with GT, spearheading their campaign with aplomb. In GT's debut season in 2022, Hardik ensured a fairytale start, with the team lifting the coveted trophy, while they finished runners-up in their second season after a last-ball defeat in a thrilling final earlier this year.

Pandya has big shoes to fill as the new skipper of MI, as Rohit has led the franchise to five IPL title wins.

In 31 matches for GT from 2022-23, Pandya scored 833 runs at an average of 37.86 and a strike rate of over 133, with six half-centuries and a best score of 87*. He also had 11 wickets for the team, with the best figures of 3/17.

Pandya also played 92 matches for MI from 2015-2021, scoring 1,476 runs at an average of 27.33 at a strike rate of over 153, with four half-centuries and best score of 91. He also took 42 wickets for the team, with the best bowling figures of 3/20.

Pandya has won five IPL trophies, four with MI (2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) and GT (2022).

(With ANI inputs)