Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualified for the IPL 2024 playoffs with a sensational win over Chennai Super Kings but the match was not without its fair share of controversies. Faf Du Plessis scored a brilliant half-century while Cameron Green provided the late fireworks as RCB posted a total above 200. In response, CSK were unable to get going and young fast bowler Yash Dayal produced an impressive spell of bowling against the likes of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja to clinch the match. However, it is the scenes after the match that led to a major fiasco involving the RCB cricketers and Dhoni.

Celebrations erupted just after the final ball of the match and RCB players were seen congratulating each other as the crowd celebrated the win. Dhoni came out with the CSK team to shake hands with the cricketers but as they continued their celebrations, the veteran star left for the dressing room.

On his way to the dressing room, Dhoni shook hands with the RCB support staff and various experts and fans have criticised the RCB players for not coming to shake hands with their CSK counterparts first.

Virat Kohli followed MS Dhoni to the CSK dressing room after the match and it looks like he was not only one. Legendary West Indies and RCB batter Chris Gayle also visited the CSK dressing room after the match where he met his former teammate Dwayne Bravo and even posed for pictures with Dhoni.

The loss was extremely disappointing for CSK as they crashed out of the tournament. With 14 points from 14 matches, the five-time champions were slightly inconsistent but they went into their final league match as the favourites to qualify. However, a heavy loss against RCB end their playoff hopes completely.