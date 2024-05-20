Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowed out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 playoffs after losing their final league game of the campaign to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday. The result meant that CSK's Net Run Rate was slightly lower than RCB's, and hence, the Faf du Plessis-led side went through despite the two teams sitting on 14 points each. CSK fans weren't just saddened by their team's elimination but also the fact that they might've seen the last of MS Dhoni. However, a CSK official has now revealed that Dhoni hasn't yet communicated to the franchise about his potential retirement.

In a chat with the Times of India, a senior CSK official explained that the change of ball in the final over of the match, after Dhoni hit a 110-meter six, played a big role in his team's defeat against RCB. In the process, Dhoni failed to fulfill his promise of lifting the IPL trophy at Chepauk.

"The ball was lost and had to be replaced. Dayal got a drier ball and suddenly hitting became difficult," a senior CSK official said.

The report also reveals that Dhoni returned to Ranchi on Sunday itself, and was the first one from the CSK camp to head home, having been devastated because of the result against RCB.

As far as the big call on Dhoni's future is concerned, a source told the paper that Thala hasn't told anyone at the franchise about his plans. He informed the management to wait for a couple of months before the final call was made.

"Dhoni has not told anybody in CSK that he is quitting. He has told the management that he will wait for a couple of months before taking a final call," the report quoted a source as saying. "He did not feel any discomfort in his running between the wickets and that is a plus."

The 'Impact Player' rule, which has received much criticism from a few active cricketers, is also likely to play a role in Dhoni's retirement call. If the rule is persisted with, Dhoni might continue as it gives him the freedom to fulfil a specific job with the team. If the rule is abolished, the veteran wicket-keeper batter's return might be difficult.

"We will wait for Dhoni's communication. He always has the best interests of the team in mind, let's see what happens," the CSK official concluded.