Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh has been at the same Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise for 7 years. A couple of seasons ago, Rinku started to really showcase his potential, winning matches for KKR, and his consistency even earned India call-up. Rinku remains a part of India's T20 World Cup 2024 roster too, though as reserves. Despite the fact that Rinku is among the finest finishers in India when it comes to the T20 format, he only earns a salary of 55 lakh at KKR. His IPL teammate Mitchell Starc, on the other hand, earns a whopping Rs 24.75 crore.

If Rinku decides to leave KKR and put his name in the auction pool, even a Rs 10 crore bid might not be enough to sign him. On being asked about the low salary he gets at KKR, Rinku gave the perfect example of his mentality, saying even 50-55 lakh is a lot for him.

"Even 50-55 lakhs is a lot. When I started, I had not even thought that I would earn so much. At that time, I was a kid and if I got even 10-5 rupees, I thought I would get it somehow. Now I am getting 55 lakh rupees, so this is a lot, I should be happy with whatever God gives me. This is my thinking. I don't think at all that I should have got this much money or that much. I am very happy even with 55 lakh rupees. When I didn't have this, I realized the value of money," Rinku told Dainik Jagaran in an interview.

Rinku isn't the sort of a person who believes in running after money. Like a proverbial saint, he highlighted that people come and leave the same way, without any money in their pocket. Hence, staying grounded is the most important thing.

"If I tell you the truth today, then all this is an illusion. You did not bring anything with you, nor will you take anything with you. You never know when time will change. I would like to say that you have to go back the same way you came. Stay grounded, what else," Rinku said.