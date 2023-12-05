If MS Dhoni is on field, anything is possible. That's the belief that his fans have. The former Indian cricket team skipper was inspirational on the field. He could take the game deep and bring his side out of critical situations. While MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket, MS Dhoni is still playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . He has been retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for IPL 2024. The fans eager for him to lead CSK to title once again. While nothing seems to be impossible for him, when MS Dhoni says he cant do something, one out to take notice.

While answering a question on is he can do YouTube videos, MS Dhoni gave an interesting reply.

"Just now I was talking about this. Someone even asked me the same. Woh bolte hai 'mere se na ho payega' (I wont be able to do it), because it's very tough. I won't say I am very camera conscious but its doesn't come to me. So , I am very happy having a one on one conversation. I am more of a in-person kid of a man. When it comes to YouTube I don't think I will be able to do it. Plus I am moody. It might happen that I will three-four videos, then like my instagram, put another video after one year," MS Dhoni can be herd as saying in a video that has been widely shared on X.

I don't think I can run You tube channel. I am kind of a person who can post 2-3 videos in a day and then disappear from Social Media for 1 year . ~ MS Dhoni pic.twitter.com/0cLaHOXTzU — DIPTI MSDIAN (@Diptiranjan_7) December 2, 2023

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers, however, said he was delighted to see Dhoni being retained by CSK. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star feels Dhoni still has "three more" IPL seasons in him.

"I see that man's name on the retention list, and it just makes me happy. There was a lot of talk about it in the last season about whether it was going to be his last season. He is moving on to 2024 to play another IPL season. With him, he is always full of surprises. Maybe he has got three more to go, who knows? But it is just great to see his name on there," de Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

Earlier, Dhoni underwent a successfully underwent a left knee surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital after the IPL 2023 final.

Dhoni had played the entire season with heavy strapping on his left knee and while he looked absolutely fine during wicket-keeping, he came into bat as low as No. 8 at times and didn't look in his element while running between the wickets.

"Yes, Dhoni has had a successful knee surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. He is doing fine and the surgery happened in the morning. I don't have details. I am yet to get all the details about the nature of surgery and other things," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had confirmed to PTI.