India great and former RCB captain Virat Kohli recently revealed his post-retirement plans, saying that he would take a long break after he done playing cricket. In a recent chat with his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Kohli suggested that as a sportsperson he doesn't want to have any regrets once he done playing the game. However, former England captain Michael Vaughan has made a sensational claim regarding Kohli's future, saying that the star batter might retire from the sport earlier than expected.

"A brilliant season. You talk about retirement with Virat Kohli, I look at this in a way that he can play for long. He is that fit. Unless his mind goes and he's obviously got a young family now. In two-three years' time, everything changes, and he just wants to spend quiet time; I completely get that," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

Kohli had missed the five-match Test series against England earlier this year for the birth of his second child. Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma welcomed a baby boy in Ferbruary 2024.

The 35-year-old decided to skip the series in order to spend time with his wife and kids in London. Pointing out the recent changes in his life, Vaughan feels Kohli's priorities have shifted ever since the birth of his second child, Akaay.

"During his time away from the India vs England Test series, I believe he went to London and led a normal life. I've read a few of his comments and quotes and he just absolutely adored that normal life. I think that may take Virat away from cricket, like he just wants to go and have a quiet time for a while," he added.

Kohli, who made his India debut in 2008, is regarded by many as the greatest batter of his generation.

He ended the IPL 2024 season as the leading wicket-taker with 741 runs in 15 matches. He had a rare failure with the bat in the Eiliminator as RCB were knocked out of IPL 2024.

Advertisement

Kohli will now be seen in action during the T20 World Cup, starting June 2 in the Americas.