Former Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach and ex-Australia star Tom Moody has praised Mumbai Indians for their trade ahead of Indian Premier League 2024 auction. Mumbai Indians secured Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans in an all-cash deal while they sold Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Banglalore in another all-cash trade. "Last minute trade for MI allows them to secure Hardik Pandya, master stoke. Green going to RCB frees up the cash to secure the dream trade. Out of the 3 franchises involved feel Titans have come off the worst. #IPLretention," wrote Moody on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Hardik spent two momentous years with GT, spearheading their campaign with aplomb. In GT's debut season in 2022, Hardik ensured a fairytale start, with the team lifting the coveted trophy, while they finished runners-up in their second season after a last-ball defeat in a thrilling final earlier this year.

In 31 matches for GT, Pandya scored 833 runs at an average of 37.86 and a strike rate of over 133, with six half-centuries and a best score of 87 not out. He also picked 11 wickets for the team, with the best figures being 3/17.

Pandya also played 92 matches for MI from 2015-2021, scoring 1,476 runs at an average of 27.33 at a strike rate of over 153, with four half-centuries and best score of 91. He also took 42 wickets for the team, with the best bowling figures of 3/20.

Pandya has won five IPL trophies, four with MI (2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) and GT (2022).

Talking about Green, he played 16 matches for MI in IPL 2023, scoring 452 runs at an average of 50.22 and a strike rate of 160.28. Meanwhile, Green also picked 6 wickets.

(With ANI Inputs)