KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 Live Score: Tough battle on the cards

This Qualifier 1 will be an extremely tough battle as both the teams have performed exceptionally well in the league stage. Both KKR and SRH are known for producing high-scoring encounters and this match is also expected to be the same. The likes of Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer will be keen to deliver a strong show for KKR while Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma of SRH will look to produce another rain of sixes in Ahmedabad.