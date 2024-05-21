Story ProgressBack to home
KKR vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Tough Battle On Cards As KKR, SRH Eye Finale Berth
KKR vs SRH LIVE Scorecard, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Kolkata Knight Riders will be taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2024 on Tuesday in Ahmedabad.
KKR vs SRH LIVE Scorecard, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1© BCCI
KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Qualifier 1, Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders will be taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2024 on Tuesday in Ahmedabad. KKR had an exceptional outing in the league stage, registering nine victories out of 14 and finishing as the table toppers. On the other hand, SRH will be coming to this clash after claiming a four-wicket win against Punjab Kings. As the match between Rajasthan Royals and KKR got washed out due to rain, SRH finished in the second place because of superior net run-rate. (Live Scorecard) (IPL 2024 Playoffs Schedule)
Here are the Live Updates of KKR vs SRH IPL 2024, Qualifier 1 match -
- 17:05 (IST)KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 Live Score: Tough battle on the cardsThis Qualifier 1 will be an extremely tough battle as both the teams have performed exceptionally well in the league stage. Both KKR and SRH are known for producing high-scoring encounters and this match is also expected to be the same. The likes of Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer will be keen to deliver a strong show for KKR while Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma of SRH will look to produce another rain of sixes in Ahmedabad.
- 16:53 (IST)KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, straight from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
