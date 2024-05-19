Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter Robin Uthappa feels franchise icon MS Dhoni might continue to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) beyond this season. There has been an uncertainity over Dhoni's IPL future over the past few seasons as injuries have limited his participation in the tournament. As CSK geared up to take on RCB in a do-or-die match for both the sides, many believed that the game might be Dhoni's last in the cash-rich league if they fail to reach the playoffs. Even after the conclusion of the match, clarity hasn't come on the topic.

Uthappa thinks Dhoni can extend his IPL career beyond this season.

"Is this MS's last run? I don't think so, personally, I don't think so. But, do they want to spoil RCB's party? Definitely. Ruturaj, I think, would want to get to the knockout stage in his first season as captain. That will be a huge confidence booster for him and for CSK. It's one for the long run. Let's see where that goes," Uthappa had said before the start of the match on Jio Cinema.

To replace the Super Kings in the top four, RCB needed to win the match by at least 18 runs if they score a minimum of 200 runs batting first or win in 18.1 overs if they are chasing 200. They eventually won by 27 runs and qualified for the playoffs.

Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, have been knocked out from the playoffs race.

