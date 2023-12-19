Jharkhand's uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 7.20 crore in the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday. Kumar Kushagra, initially listed at a base price of Rs 20 lakh, witnessed an intense bidding war among the franchises, ultimately resulting in Delhi Capitals successfully acquiring his services. At 19, Kumar Kushagra has garnered comparisons to the legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni, particularly for his adeptness at power-hitting. The right-handed batter had participated in a trial camp with the DC team before the auction. Kumar Kushagra rose to prominence following his impressive performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament earlier this year, amassing 111 runs in six matches for Jharkhand.

Across 11 T20 matches, Kumar Kushagra has scored 140 runs at a strike rate of 117.64. Renowned for his sound technique, he has exhibited the ability to adapt his innings based on the match conditions.

Having been part of India's U19 World Cup squad in 2020 at the tender age of 15, Kumar Kushagra made his Ranji Trophy debut during the 2021-22 season, establishing himself as a consistent member of the Jharkhand team.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23 season, Kumar Kushagra showcased his batting prowess by amassing 275 runs at an impressive average of 68.75 and a strike rate approaching 90, propelling Jharkhand to the final eight.

Continuing his good form, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24 season, Kumar Kushagra notched up 164 runs in seven matches, maintaining a strike rate of 83.24.

His consistent performances make him a promising prospect for the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL season.