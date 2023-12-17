Wanindu Hasaranga's exclusion from the Royal Challengers Bangalore's retained players list raised quite a few eyebrows. RCB went all-out for the Sri Lankan all-rounder in the 2022 IPL Auction, shelling out INR 10.75 Crore. He was the team's primary spinner. Now that Hasaranga is in the auction pool, several teams could bid for his services. Hasaranga's ability to bat in the middle-order, along with his lethal variations in bowling, makes him a deadly T20 player.

He can hit the ball long when required, giving his team flexibility in picking an additional specialist player to cover their weaknesses.

Immediate Impact

Wanindu Hasaranga had shown promise from a young age. He was a part of the 2016 Sri Lanka Under-19 World Cup squad, where he took 7 wickets. He was particularly impressive in the match against England, picking up 3 wickets for 34 runs to restrict the opposition to 184.

In the initial days of his career, he was known more for his batting than his bowling. He was a capable middle-order batsman who could score quickly. Playing for Colombo Cricket Club in 2017, he scored 586 runs in the Premier League Tournament. As he started working on his bowling, he became known as a prominent all-rounder. It became impossible for the selectors to ignore him after that.

He made his international debut against Zimbabwe in 2017 and became the third debutant in ODI history to pick up a hat-trick.

The RCB association

Hasaranga couldn't find any takers in his first IPL auction in 2021. But he was brought into the Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for the injured Adam Zampa. He played just 2 matches in the season and didn't pick up any wickets. RCB, though, had a long-term plan in mind for Hasaranga.

In the subsequent season, he played 16 matches for RCB as they reached the Playoffs and fell just one step short of making the final. Hasaranga claimed 26 wickets in the season at an average of 16.54. He also added his first five-wicket-haul to his name.

He missed the first part of the 2023 season as Sri Lanka were touring New Zealand at the time. On returning to the side, he didn't make a big impression. In 8 matches, he took just 9 wickets at an average of 28.67. Perhaps RCB found it hard to justify his high price tag after this performance and released him ahead of the Mini Auction.

Teams that could target Wanindu Hasaranga

Sunrisers Hyderabad have two Indian spinners in Mayank Markande and Washington Sundar. But their spin attack is still nowhere as deadly as their pace attack. Hasaranga's addition could elevate the overall quality of the bowling attack and make it among the most lethal in the tournament. They have Rs 34 crore to work with, so they can go big on Hasaranga.

Delhi Capitals' spin department has arguably two of the strongest left-arm spinners in the game - Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. The addition of a right-arm leg-spinner will add another dimension to their attack. Hasaranga's ability to push the ball through can also be handy at the team's home ground - the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Delhi Capitals have a purse of Rs 28.95 at their disposal. They can gamble on Hasaranga if they believe he is the missing piece in their attack.

The Punjab Kings have gone for youth over experience in their retentions ahead of the 2024 mini-auction. They have Rahul Chahar as a wrist spin option. But he doesn't have the mystery of Hasaranga. Their backup option, Liam Livingstone, could have a bad day since he is not a regular spinner. They will need experience in their spin department, particularly when visiting stadiums where the track offers turn. Punjab Kings have Rs 29.1 crore in their kitty and space for two more overseas players in their squad.