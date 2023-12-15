The upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction is probably the most crucial for Delhi Capitals (DC). The Rishabh Pant-led side struggled in the previous season, finishing a lowly ninth with five wins and nine losses in 14 league matches. Meanwhile, the good news is that their captain Rishabh Pant is expected to recover in time for IPL 2024. He recently attended a training camp with DC in Kolkata, in the presence of Ricky Ponting (head coach), Pravin Amre (assistant coach) and Sourav Ganguly (director of cricket).

Pant had suffered life-threatening injuries in a car crash in December 2022; leaving him with three torn knee ligaments and abrasions in several parts of his body.

Delhi Capitals, who have never won the IPL, retained 16 players and now have a purse of Rs 28.95 crore going into the auction. They have nine slots to fill including 4 overseas talents. Only Kolkata Knight Riders have more slots available - 12.

With plenty of areas to fill, DC are expected to be one of the busier teams on December 19 when 333 players will go under the hammer in Dubai.

DC's retained players list for IPL 2024

Abhishek Porel

Anrich Nortje

Axar Patel

David Warner

Ishant Sharma

Kuldeep Yadav

Lalit Yadav

Lungisani Ngidi

Mitchell Marsh

Mukesh Kumar

Pravin Dubey

Prithvi Shaw

Rishabh Pant

Syed Khaleel Ahmed

Vicky Ostwal

Yash Dhull

Released players:

Aman Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Manish Pandey, Mustafizur Rahman, Phil Salt, Priyam Garg, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan.

DC's strategy for IPL 2024 auction

The primary target for Delhi Capitals is to sort their batting departing, which consists of a lean top order and an almost non-existent middle order.

While David Warner performed well last season, his opening partner Prithvi Shaw looked a far cry from the player who hammered 479 runs in IPL 2021. Shaw struggled last time, scoring just 106 runs in eight matches at a meagre average of 13.25.

Should Shaw's form be a concern again, an Indian backup opener should be on the Delhi Capitals' radar.

However, the biggest weakness in DC's squad is the middle order in the batting line-up. The departure of Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt and Rovman Powell has left a gaping hole at No. 5, 6 and even 7.

Ponting and Co. could go for New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell (Rs 1 crore) and Englishman Harry Brook (Rs 2 crore). However, both players are expected to grab plenty of attention at the auction, given their recent exploits.

Additionally, if DC manage to bag a wicket-keeper who can bat, like KS Bharat (Rs 50 lakh), it'll keep them ready in case Pant isn't declared fit by the National Cricket Academy. Tristan Stubbs (Rs 50 lakh) from South Africa can also be an option behind the stumps.

An Indian middle-order batter like Shahrukh Khan, Shubham Dubey or all-rounder Vivrant Sharma will also be needed to complete the playing 11. But given the demand of local players in the middle order, DC will need to make calculated bids if they are to fulfil all requirements.

There is also an absence of a solid bowler who can contribute with a few quick runs at No. 8. The available options at the auction are South Africa's Gerald Coetzee (Rs 2 crore), Australia's Pat Cummins (Rs 2 crore) and Shivam Mavi (Rs 50 lakh).

South Africa's Anrich Nortje will lead the pace battery with Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed, having released Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

A low-cost Indian fast bowler will add another option to the bench, should an injury or unforeseen situation arise.

Overall, DC need three middle-order batters, a wicket-keeper, and a bowler who can bat to make sure they do better than the forgetful last season.

