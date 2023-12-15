The auctions for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 are on the horizon. IPL 2023 was one of the most able memorable season in the history of the tournament. From Rinku Singh's master-class to Chennai Super Kings' epic last-ball title win, IPL 2023 gave us a lot of memories to cherish. While the teams jostle to find their best squad and create a winning combination for the upcoming season, we look back at what transpired in the IPL 2023 season.

CSK join MI in the five-star company

The IPL 2023 was a season of many firsts which culminated with a one-of-a-kind chaotic final. The final, to be played on May 28, got pushed to the reserve day due to incessant rains. The match was again interrupted on May 29 and the final stretched into the wee hours of May 30 with Jadeja hitting a six followed by a winning four at 1:35 AM. Earlier, Gujarat Titans posted 214/4 - the highest total in an IPL final but Chennai Super Kings still emerged as the IPL champions, winning their fifth title to match Mumbai Indians.

The then defending champions Gujarat Titans had topped the standings in the league stages with 20 points. Chennai Super Kings came second with 17 points but defeated GT in the play-offs for a direct place in the final. Mumbai Indians came third with 16 points and defeated fourth-placed Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator before losing out to Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2.

Rajasthan Royals (14 points), Royal Challengers Bangalore (14 points), Kolkata Knight Riders (12 points), Punjab Kings (12 points), Delhi Capitals (10 points), Sunrisers Hyderabad (8 points) took up the remaining six spots.

Top Performers in IPL 2023

Shubman Gill's sensational batting at the top stunned the opposition bowling as he ended the IPL as the leading scorer with 890 runs at an impressive average of 59.33 to secure the Orange Cap. His 129 against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 was the highest score by a batter in IPL play-offs. The then 23-year-old became the youngest player to win Orange Cap and the Player of the Tournament award in IPL history.

RCB's skipper Faf du Plessis was second on the list of the top scorers with 730 runs at an average of 56.15. Devon Conway sealed the third place, scoring 672 runs with a 51.69 average.

In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami won the purple cap, bagging 28 wickets in just 17 games at a bowling average of 18.61. Not far behind were his teammates Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma, both securing 27 wickets each at an average of 13.37 and 20.44, respectively. This was the first time in IPL history when three bowlers of the same team picked up more than 25 wickets in one season.

Introduction of Impact Player rule

The Impact Player rule was introduced in the IPL for the first time and it led to significant strategic changes among the teams. Initially, there was considerable curiosity and interest surrounding this new rule. However, teams quickly adapted and devised strategies based on the Impact Player rule.

A common approach emerged: teams opted for an additional batsman if they were batting first, and then replaced that extra batsman with a bowler for the second innings, or vice versa. This tactic essentially transformed the game into a 12 vs 12 contest.

Mumbai Indians made the most of the Impact Player rule and chased down 200+ scores four times in the season - the most by a team in one edition. Not only MI but the Impact Player rule helped all teams pile up huge scores. The IPL 2023 saw 200+ scores registered 37 times. In IPL 2023, 200 or more runs were chased successfully eight times, which is the highest. IPL 2022 had 200+ scores 18 times.

Emergence of Rinku Singh

Bought for just 55 lakhs by Kolkata Knight Riders, Rinku Singh took the world by storm in IPL 2023 and is emerging as one of India's brightest white-ball stars.

Rinku scored 474 runs in IPL 2023 - the most in IPL history by a batter coming in to bat at No. 5 or below. He scored his runs at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of almost 150. All of his four 50s in IPL 2023 came while chasing. His five sixes against Yash Dayal in the last over while chasing is one of the IPL's most memorable moments.

IPL 2023 milestones

Virat Kohli became the first and only player in the history of IPL to cross the milestone of 7000 runs.

IPL 2023 saw 12 centuries being hit - the most number of tons in an IPL season.

A total of 1124 sixes were hit in the IPL 2023 - the most in one season.

Tushar Deshpande conceded 564 runs in IPL 2023 - the most by a bowler in an IPL season.

As many as 153 half-centuries were recorded in IPL 2023 - the most in an IPL season.

MS Dhoni appeared in his 250th IPL game during the final of IPL 2023 - the most matches played by any player in IPL.