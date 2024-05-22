There aren't many cricketers in the world who can brag about hitting sixes in front of the 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle. The former West Indies batter still holds the record of hitting the most number of sixes in T20 cricket. But, as Gayle entered the RCB dressing room, after the team's victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) it the final league match of the season, he met his old teammate Virat Kohli. The RCB opener, who has played a pivotal role in the team's playoffs progression, didn't hesitate in bragging about his 'maximum sixes' feat in front of Gayle.

"Maximum sixes this season, yeah!," Kohli said as he met Gayle in a video shared by RCB on social media. "How much?" Gayle asked.

"37!" replied Kohli, who now holds the record of hitting the most number of sixes this season, including four against CSK in the last match. With the help of his knock against Chennai, Virat has also gone past the 700-run mark this season.

Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli in the RCB dressing room together - nostalgia max!



Virat jokingly asks Chris to come back to the #IPL - what do you think about it, 12th Man Army? #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/Bj9HVFfVka — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 20, 2024

Later in the video, Kohli also joked with Gayle about the Impact Player rule, saying it would enable to big-hitting West Indian to make a comeback next year as he wouldn't be required to field anymore.

"Kaka, come back next year. Impact Player rule is on now. You don't have to field anymore. It's designed for you," Kohli jokingly told Gayle.

Kohlialso autographed his RCB jersey and presented it to Gayle with a sweet little message that read: "To Chris (kaka). With love and best wishes."