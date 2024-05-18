Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli insisted that he doesn't necessarily need to react to criticism on him from former players and experts. Questions were raised over Kohli's batting approach and strike-rate in the intial phase of the current Indian Premier League (IPL) season. However, Kohli has managed to silence his critics with some solid knocks in the last games, helping RCB stay alive in the IPL 2024 playoffs race. He currently tops the run-scoring charts in IPL 2024 with 661 runs in 13 matches.

In a recent interaction, Kohli opened up on the debate surrounding his strike-rate which led to war of words between him and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who didn't mince his words while criticising the star batter.

In an interation, Kohli was asked to respond on the 'noise from external atmosphere'

Kohli suggested that he likes to avoid the chatter from outside as he feels that nobody knows his game better than himself.

"Mujhe react karne ki zarurat hi nahi hai. Mujhe pata hai mai ground pe kya kar sakta hu. Uske liye mujhe kisi ko batane ki zarurat nahi hai ki mai kaisa player hu, meri kya ability hai. Maine kabhi kisi se puchha nahi match kaise jitana hai. Maine khud se, situations mei dekh dekh ke, fail ho ho ke seekha hai. Toh ye by chance baat nahi hot. Aaap ne chalo ek (match) jita diya, do jita diye. But itne match agar baar baar aap wahan khade ho aur jita rahe ho, toh by chance nahi ho sakta. (I don't have to react at all. I know what I can do on the ground. I don't need to tell that to anyone, that what kind of player I am, what are my abilities. I never asked anyone how to win a match (for my team). I have learnt it myself by being in different situations, by failing. This doesn't happen by chance. Okay, you won one match for the team, or two. But if you are standing there and winning it repeatedly, it can't happen by chance.)," Kohli said in a recent chat on Jio Cinema.

Some internet users said, Kohli's statements were indirectly aimed at Sunil Gavaskar.

Despite Kohli mostly doing his talking on the field, he recently lost his cool on live TV, slamming the experts for questioning his batting approach.

However, his comments didn't go down well with Gavaskar, who launched a sharp attack at Kohli for his tirade at the experts.