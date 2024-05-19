Was the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru MS Dhoni's last? The cricket fraternity is certainly hoping that isn't the case. The game was for Dhoni to finish, especially after he hit a six on the first ball of the final over of the match. But, RCB's Yash Dayal struck on the second delivery to get rid of the former CSK captain and pull the match in his team's favour. However, a demoralizing video has emerged on social media, showcasing post-match scenes where Dhoni skipped shaking hands with RCB players and returned to the dressing room.

Dhoni, who hasn't been fully fit the entire season, was in front of the queue of CSK players as they waited for RCB players to finish their celebration and shake hands with them. However, after waiting for a little while, Dhoni decided to return to the dressing room.

On his way back, the Thala did shake hands with the members of RCB's support staff and a few bench players. Here's the video:

Dhoni should learn how to handle loss with grace from Kohli. Handshake is one of the great things about our game. If it was Kohli, many would have called him egoistic.

- @MichaelVaughan @msdhoni We are not expected THIS from you#RCBvsCSK #Bengaluru #MSD pic.twitter.com/MKL1FOLlGS — ABHI (@Abhi_kiccha07) May 19, 2024

It isn't yet known if a handshake between Dhoni and RCB's playing XI took place later, but in that moment, the veteran wicket-keeper batter preferred returning to the dressing room rather than waiting for the opponent team's players.

In another video, it can be seen that Virat Kohli went after Dhoni to the dressing room, probably to shake hands with him after missing out on the same during their time on the field.

Dhoni didn't come on ground for handshake

Then kohli goes in the csk camp to meet him pic.twitter.com/FkEfHhJzrD — Vir8 (@wronggfooted) May 19, 2024

The Qualifier 2 and the final of this year's IPL are scheduled to be held at Chepauk, CSK's home ground. Since this announcement was made, fans have been hoping to see Dhoni and his team lifting the trophy in front of their home fans on May 26. However, the topsy-turvy season saw the Chennai franchise fail to even make it to the playoffs.