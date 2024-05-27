Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan knows how to win the hearts of people. The co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders was on cloud nine after his team beat SunRisers Hyderabad in a one-sided final to lift a third IPL trophy. KKR first bowled out SRH for a paltry total of 113 and then chased down the target in 10.3 overs at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Sunday. After the game, the entire KKR management and team found no bounds to their joy and they celebrated the victory with utmost happiness.

Amid that moment too, Shah Rukh didn't forget to make the Chennai crowd happy and he did so by chanting "CSK, CSK" with them. It is worth noting that the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where the final of IPL 2024 took place, is the home stadium for five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. The side failed to made it to the playoffs this season after ending at the fifth spot in points table but SRK made sure its fans had a good time there even during KKR's victory.

Watch Shah Rukh's gesture here -

Shah Rukh Khan chanting "CSK, CSK, CSK" with the fans at Chepauk after the final. [AKDFA Official Instagram]



- This is beautiful gesture by SRK.pic.twitter.com/EBxfLaWeff — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 27, 2024

"Absolutely comprehensive. This is what we demanded from the team and every individual. They stood up to the right occasion and the feeling is hard to express," said KKR captain Shreyas Iyer after the game.

KKR first bagged the title in 2012 before winning it again in 2014. Then a long trophy drought followed which was put to an end this season.

"It (wait) was so long, longer than the match. We played like invincibles throughout the season. There's so much to cherish right now. It is pleasing, the performance has been flawless throughout. I am running out of words right now. We have been tremendous from game one, we stepped up today," said Iyer.

SRH had a superb IPL 2024 but their batters failed to replicate that form in Qualifier 1 and final. Earlier, KKR had advanced to the final after beating SRH by 8 wickets in Qualifier 1.

"All we demanded from ourselves was to back each other whatever the situation is. The game could have either way. They have been playing phenomenal cricket - SRH - throughout the season. We were lucky to bowl first and every situation went in our favour," Iyer added.