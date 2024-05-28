Kolkata Knight Riders won their third IPL title following a comprehensive victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. The Shreyas Iyer-led side looked completely in control and they ended up defeating SRH by eight wickets in the IPL 2024 final. Andre Russell took three wickets while Harshit Rana and Mitchell Starc took two as SRH were bundled out for 113. In reply, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Venkatesh Iyer made short work of the chase to guide their team to victory. After the match, England wicket-keeper batter Phil Salt joined the celebrations through video call. Salt left before the playoffs to join the England squad ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 and Gurbaz replaced him in the KKR squad.

Following the match, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer opened up about his team's successful campaign.

"Absolutely comprehensive. This is what we demanded from the team and every individual. They stood up to the right occasion and the feeling is hard to express. It (wait) was so long, longer than the match. We played like invincibles throughout the season. There's so much to cherish right now. It is pleasing, the performance has been flawless throughout. I am running out of words right now. We have been tremendous from game one, we stepped up today. All we demanded from ourselves was to back each other whatever the situation is. The game could have either way."

"They have been playing phenomenal cricket - SRH - throughout the season. We were lucky to bowl first and every situation went in our favour. Thanks to SRH the way they played. Looking forward to play more competitive cricket. (On Starc) That's when all the big players stand up, right! It was a high-pressure game and he's been so good off the field. He's never shown any complacency in his work ethics. He stepped up to the right occasion. He's got that magic wand (on Russell), he's looking forward to pick wickets. When I look at him, I know he can look at me. All the guys stepped up at the right time. Made it easier. It has been a flawless season," KKR captain Shreyas Iyer said after the match.