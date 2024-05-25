Multiple Grammy-winning rapper Drake placed a massive USD 250,000 (around Rs 2.07 Crore) bet on Kolkata Knight Riders to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 final on Sunday. The Canadian musician, who regularly places bets on various sporting events around the world, took to social media platform Instagram to share a picture of the receipt. This was the first time that Drake placed a bet on any cricket match. The post quickly went viral with users commenting on the rapper's betting record.

When it comes to his bets, Drake has lost quite a bit of money including a USD 2 million bet that he placed on the UFC fight in 2022 between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. While Drake had his bet on Adesanya winning the fight, Pereira finally emerged victorious via technical knockout.

However, Drake got his SuperBowl 2024 prediction completely right as Kansas City Chiefs claimed a sensational victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Kolkata Knight Riders topped the league stages with 19 points and then defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 to comfortably book their spot in the IPL 2024 final. On the other hand, it has been a tough road for SRH who finished third in the points table despite showing a good run of form.

In the IPL Eliminator, SRH defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Pat Cummins-led side followed it up with a comprehensive victory over Rajasthan Royals in IPL Qualifier 2 on Friday.

"The boys have been fantastic all season. There's a great vibe in the squad as you can see and the final was the goal at the start of the season and we made it. We knew our strength was our batting and we wouldn't underestimate the experience we have in this squad, it's a dream having Bhuvi, Nattu and Unadkat, makes my job easy. [on whose decision it was to bring Shahbaz as impact player] Dan Vettori, left-arm orthodox and wanted as many left-arm orthodox as possible."

"[on Abhishek's bowling] That was a surprise, tried to stick one out of him with a couple of right-handers and he bowled beautifully and those two won it with their bowling in the middle overs. 170 was a tough chase and had we got a couple of wickets we knew we had a chance. I will never pretend to work out the pitch and conditions ever, different every week. It is for the whole franchise, probably 60 or 70 of them who put their heart and soul into this and hopefully one more left," Cummins said.