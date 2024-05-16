Former Indian cricket team batter Ambati Rayudu revealed that most fans of the Chennai Super Kings franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) are primarily supporters of MS Dhoni. In a recent interaction, Rayudu recalled how the fans used to get silent even when he slammed a six or a four but roared at every appearance of Dhoni. It was a difficult experience for the cricketer and he further said that even all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja felt it and was frustrated about the fact but could never do anything about it.

"Even when you hit a six and a four the crowd is silent, me and Jadeja felt that in the last few years. I really believe when I say this, that CSK fans are MS Dhoni fans first, and CSK fans later. Even Jadeja gets frustrated, but he cannot do anything," Rayudu said on Star Sports.

The ongoing IPL 2024 has been no different with fans flocking to the stadiums to catch a glimpse of MS Dhoni's batting. Several reports claimed that IPL 2024 can be Dhoni's final season in the competition and that has further added to the fanfare surrounding the former Indian cricket team captain.

Earlier, Ambati Rayudu hailed Dhoni as the 'God of Chennai' and said that temples will be made in his honour in the near future.

“He is the God of Chennai and I am sure, temples of MS Dhoni would be built in the years to come in Chennai,” Rayudu said on Star Sports.

“He is someone who brought India the joy of two World Cups and has brought Chennai joy with a lot of IPL and Champions League titles. He has just been that one guy who shows belief in his players, who has always done it for the team, for the country and for CSK."

“He is a legend and someone everybody celebrates in the crowd. They might be thinking that this might be his last game in Chennai,” he added.