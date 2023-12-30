Pat Cummins led from the front as Australia blew away Pakistan on Friday to win the second Test in Melbourne, while also taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series. Australia captain Cummins bagged five wickets and 10 in the match as the hosts won by 79 runs after an extended final session on Day 4. The lanky pacer struck three times after Tea, before Mitchell Starc took two wickets in as many balls to wrap up Pakistan's innings.

Chasing a target of 317, Pakistan captain Shan Masood scored a quickfire 60, while Agha Salman (50) and Babar Azam (41) gave them a fighting chance.

Babar seemed to have regained his mojo after three low scores, but Josh Hazlewood dismissed him shortly after Tea on 41.

While Pakistan might have been outplayed in the first Two matches, the ongoing series has contested in good spirits with some healthy banter here and there.

Babar and Australia's Steve Smith also engaged in a hilarious banter as play was about to resume after Tea on Day 4.

Advertisement

Babar was taking his guard when Smith decided to have a word with him. The former Pakistan, however, decided to hand his bat to Smith, who was forced to hold his hand following Babar's gesture.

Incredible banter!



Look at how Babar asks Smith only to bat, when he is getting ready to take guard and Smith goes



#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/SYnsDFP7ao — Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) December 29, 2023

Both captains reflected on the game after Australia won the Boxing Day Test in four days.

"Little bit twitchy, felt okay but they were batting pretty nicely," said Cummins.

"Anything with a three in front of it was the aim, so we got that," he added of the target they wanted to set Pakistan. "Felt like we had enough to bowl at but a little bit tight."

"We have to look at the bigger picture. The smiles are that there are a lot of positives," said Pakistan captain Masood.

Advertisement

"This is the way we want to play Test cricket, fighting until the end and a result was possible for us. A lot to work on. But this is a blueprint."

It was always going to be a tough task for Pakistan, with the highest-ever successful fourth innings run chase at the Melbourne Cricket Ground the 332-7 England managed in 1928, with no other team getting past 300.

(With AFP Inputs)