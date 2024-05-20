As someone who believe in his own abilities and his teams, Virat Kohli is the sort of a person who doesn't believe in leaving things in the hands of fate. A talismanic cricketer, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru stalwart continued to believe in himself and his teammates when the franchise incurred 7 defeats in its first 8 matches of the league campaign of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. However, RCB then secured 6 consecutive victories to go through to the playoffs based on a healthier Net Run Rate than their opponents Chennai Super Kings. As fans rejoiced RCB's progression, a video surfaced on social media in which Kohli could be seen talking about his '1 percent theory' that turned into a reality on Saturday.

In the video, Kohli could be heard talking to a group of youngsters about the power of belief, even if the chance of success is just 1 percent. In the IPL 2024 campaign, RCB's chances of finishing among the top 4 sides were similar but step-by-step, the Faf du Plessis-led side turned the 'extreme odds' in their favour.

"There is a one percent chance, and sometimes that chance is good enough. But what matters is what you think about that one percent. Are you willing to give absolutely everything that you have to make that one into 10 and then grow that 10 into 30? Eventually, something magical might come out of it," Virat said in the video.

From 1% to 100%

How RCB confirmed IPL Playoffs Berth:

RCB secured their only victory in the first half of the league campaign against Punjab Kings and lost their next 6 matches to all but bow out of the playoffs race. But, courtesy of their victories in the next six games, and certain other results falling in their favour, the Bengaluru side qualified for the playoffs based on a better Net Run Rate. RCB were tied with CSK and Delhi Capitals, with all three bagging 14 points, but qualified for the knockouts because of their slightly superior NRR.