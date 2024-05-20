Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered a massive victory over Chennai Super Kings to become the fourth team to book their spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs. RCB went into the match with a win needed to guarantee their Top 4 spot and the Faf Du Plessis-led side was able to clinch the game by 27 runs. Celebrations erupted in the stadium right after the victory with the players also taking part in them to the extent that MS Dhoni left without shaking hands after waiting for some time. Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu trolled RCB's celebrations and joked that CSK should give them one of their trophies.

"RCB have already won the IPL. The way they celebrated last night. There are on their way and the whole streets of Bengaluru is filled with RCB fans," Rayudu said on Star Sports.

Rayudu's former teammate Varun Aaron came up with a hilarious taunt.

"Just pure CSK. Just not able to digest the fact that they have lost," Aaron interjected.

However, Rayudu continued to speak about RCB's celebrations after the match.

"CSK should give one of their trophies to RCB and they can parade it around Bengaluru," he countered.

"He's just not able to digest the fact that RCB knocked out CSK," Aaron replied.

Ambati Rayudu - RCB should win the IPL. We saw what was the reaction in the streets of Bengaluru, in fact CSK should give one of their trophies to RCB

He also wants RCB to lose against SRH in Eliminator



Varun Aaron - he's just not able to digest the fact that RCB knocked out CSK pic.twitter.com/lZdBePSzPf — Sachin (@Sachin_1_0) May 19, 2024

Meanwhile, RCB captain Faf Du Plessis dedicated his Man of the Match award to pacer Yash Dayal.

Advertisement

"I dedicate this Man of the Match to Yash Dayal. The way he bowled was unbelievable. For a man who's fairly new, he deserves it. [on what he told Dayal before the last over] Pace off is the best option on this pitch and trust your skills and enjoy, this is what you trained for. The yorker did not work the 1st ball and he went back to pace off and it worked unbelievably well," Faf said after the match.