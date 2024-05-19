Royal Challengers Bengaluru scripted history and entered the Playoffs of IPL 2024 with a stunning 27-run victory over Chennai Super Kings. Batting first, RCB posted a whopping total of 218/5 with skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli scoring 54 and 47 runs respectively. To keep their net run-rate superior, RCB needed to restrict CSK to 201 and their bowlers gave their sweat and blood to clinch the victory. Resulting which, RCB passed the daunting task with flying colors and restricted CSK to 191/7 in 20 overs.

Before squaring off against CSK, RCB star batter Virat Kohli took part in a fun activity, which gave a comical relief to the fans.

In a video posted on JioCinema's X (formerly Twitter) handle, Kohli was asked to pick four players for his street cricket team.

Virat Kohli's street cricket team.



- Bumrah, AB, Rashid and Russell makes it. pic.twitter.com/oIytz8w11x — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 17, 2024

The star batter gave it a thought and then choose his former RCB teammate AB de Villiers as the wicketkeeper, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, and star spinner Rashid Khan.

Talking about the match, RCB survived a scare as Ravindra Jadeja (42 not out) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (25) had conjured up hopes of a turnaround after Rachin Ravindra's 61 but Yash Dayal held his nerves in the final over to take the hosts home.

Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already qualified for the play-offs.

While it was ecstasy for RCB, the legion of fans of Dhoni sank into despair as it could potentially be the last time they witnessed their 'Thala' perform on a cricket field.

(With PTI Inputs)