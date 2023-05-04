The spat between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir has been one of the main topics of discussion within the cricketing fraternity. The incident happened on May 1 after Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants in a low-scoring match. Both Kohli and Gambhir decided to have a go at each other after the match, and before the matter could escalate, players and support staff from both parties intervened to separate the two batting greats. After the match, however, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced hefty fines for both Kohli and Gambhir.

The BCCI, in its release, said that Kohli and Gambhir were guilty of a Level 2 offence and imposed a fine of 100 percent match fee on each of them.

Kohli was fined 100 percent of his match fee after he admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

After the BCCI announced sanctions for Kohli, Gambhir and LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, who played a key role in igniting the post-match spat, a major obvious question has arisen.

How much money will Kohli lose and who pays the money?

Kohli has a yearly salary of Rs 15 crore, and if the calculation is made on the basis of the number of league games in a season (14), he would lose around Rs 1.07 crore.

But will he have to pay that amount? The answer is a firm 'no'.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Kohli will not lose any money from his yearly contract as RCB will take care of all the fines that are levied on any of their players. It isn't a contractual rule but the franchises generally tend to not deduct salaries from their players' purse whenever a fine is levied in the IPL.

"Players put their bodies on the line for the team and we respect that and as a culture we don't cut the fine from their salaries," an RCB source was quoted as saying by the portal.

However, this system may vary from franchise to franchise.

As far as Gambhir's remuneration is concerned, the exact figure isn't known. However, the report also claimed that LSG will pay the fine levied by the BCCI on franchise's mentor.