Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs in their Indian Premier League match on Monday. Set an imposing target of 227, RCB looked on course until the departure of Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36 balls) and skipper Faf du Plessis (62 off 33) in quick succession. The duo added 126 runs for the third wicket to raise hopes of an RCB victory. Earlier, CSK scored 226 for six after being asked to bat first. With the win, CSK rose to the third spot while RCB remained at the seventh spot. Rajasthan Royals continued to lead the points table.

Orange and Purple Cap

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis leads the highest run-scorers' table with a tally of 259 runs in five games. RCB's Virat Kohli is sixth in the list with a tally of 220 runs. CSK bowler Tushar Deshpande is now fifth in the list of highest wicket-takers with 10 wickets.

Chennai Super Kings got their act together in the nick of time to eke out an eight-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League match that produced 444 runs here on Monday.

Devon Conway slammed 83 off 45 deliveries while Shivam Dube blazed away to a 27-ball 52 as CSK posted an imposing 226 for six after asked to bat first. In reply, RCB ended at 218 for eight.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (62 off 33 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36) gave a scare to CSK till they were at the crease, sharing 126 runs for the third wicket to raise hopes of a famous win.

RCB endured a horrible start as they lost Virat Kohli who played on to an Akash Singh delivery. There could have been more success for Akash had Maheesh Theekshana not dropped a skier from Mahipal Lomror at mid-off.

Lomror though didn't last long and departed after being caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad at cover point. Maxwell meant business as he smashed Akash for two sixes in the next over, even as Du Plessis hit Despande for two fours and a six.

Du Plessis displayed his array of strokes and Akash bore the brunt of his wrath in the next over, conceding two boundaries and a six.

Du Plessis and Maxwell were at their brutal best and didn't spare any CSK bowler, finding the fours and sixes at will.

While du Plessis raised his fifty off just 23 balls, Maxwell's half-century came up in 24 balls. The Australian then struck a huge six as RCB raced to 121 for two in 10 overs.

Theekshana had the last laugh as he foxed Maxwell who hit a skier in search of big shot and MS Dhoni did the rest to break the dangerous partnership. To make matters worse for RCB, du Plessis departed in the next over, handing Dhoni another skier off Meen Ali.