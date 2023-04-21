Updated IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List After DC vs KKR Game: DC Register First Win
The complete updated points table, orange cap and purple cap tables after Delhi Capitals beat KKR in IPL 2023.
Delhi Capitals registered their first win of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets in Delhi on Thursday. These were the first two points for the David Warner-led side after a series of six consecutive losses in the competition. Warner led by example as he slammed another half-century while Ishant Sharma, Andrich Nortje and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets to bundle out KKR for a score under 130. As a result of the loss, KKR are currently eighth in the table with four points while DC continue to occupy in the last spot with just two points.
Outstanding performance of bowlers followed by skipper David Warner's fifty powered Delhi Capitals to trounce Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets.
KKR showed mettle with bowl and took the game to the last over. For KKR, Nitish Rana led from the front and took two scalps while Varun Chakravarthy also bagged the crucial two wickets including David Warner's dismissal. DC Captain David Warner played a match-winning knock of 57 off 51 balls.
For DC, Ishant, Axar, Nortje and Kuldeep bagged two wickets respectively while Mukesh Kumar scalped one. For KKR, Jason Roy scored the highest with 43 off 39 while Andre Russell played an unbeaten crucial knock of 38 in 31 deliveries. KKR threw wickets away in the powerplay and paid the price as they could only post 127 runs on the scoreboard.