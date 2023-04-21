Delhi Capitals registered their first win of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets in Delhi on Thursday. These were the first two points for the David Warner-led side after a series of six consecutive losses in the competition. Warner led by example as he slammed another half-century while Ishant Sharma, Andrich Nortje and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets to bundle out KKR for a score under 130. As a result of the loss, KKR are currently eighth in the table with four points while DC continue to occupy in the last spot with just two points.