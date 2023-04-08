Chennai Super Kings dominated Mumbai Indians in all departments at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday to record their second win in three games at the IPL 2023. MI have now lost both their games. In the other game of the day, the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals also recorded their second win in three games with a 57-run win over Delhi Capitals, who slumped to their third straight loss. The win saw RR climb to the top of the table (4 points, NRR +2.067) while CSK (4 points, NRR +0.356) rose from the sixth spot to the fourth spot. MI (0 points in 2 games, NRR -1.394 ) and DC (0 points in 3 games, NRR -2.092) hold the eighth and ninth places respectively. (FULL IPL 2023 Points table)

Orange Cap

Ruturaj Gaikwad consolidated his position as the top run-scorer in the IPL 2023 after scoring 40* against MI. Gaikwad now has a tally of 189 run in three games. DC skipper David Warner, who became the first overseas batter to score 6000 IP runs, sits second with a tally of 158 while RR's Jos Buttler is third with a tally of 152.

Purple Cap

In the highest wicket-taker's list, RR's Yuzvendra Chahal tops the list with eight scalps. LSG Mark Wood (eight scalps) and Ravi Bishnoi (six scalps) follow him.

Talking about the CSK vs MI game, Ajinkya Rahane hit a scintillating 27-ball 61, the fastest half-century of the season, as Chennai Super Kings cantered home by seven wickets against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match in Mumbai on Saturday. Batting first, MI managed a below-par 157 for 8 in 20 overs with Ishan Kishan's 32 off 21 balls and 'Impact Player' Tim David's 31 off 22 balls being the principle contributions.

Ravindra Jadeja with 3 for 20 was the most successful bowler while pacer Tushar Deshpande and spinner Mitchell Santner took two wickets apiece.

In reply, Rahane hit seven fours and three sixes as CSK won the match in 18.1 overs. Rahane's 50 came off only 19 balls.

CSK now have two wins in three games while MI have lost both their matches so far.

With PTI inputs