Eyeing three wins on the bounce, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. RCB, who were beaten by KKR earlier during the reverse fixture, eye revenge against the Nitish Rana-led side. A win would take RCB upto third in the points table, ahead of Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, who are third and fourth, respectively, in the points table. For RCB, Josh Hazlewood was seen pracitising in the nets and is available for selection.

Here's what we think could be RCB's playing XI against KKR:

Faf Du Plessis has been in sublime form and has raised several century-stands with Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, who are also in good nick.

More is expected from the middle-order comprising Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomlor, Shahbaz Ahmed and Suyash Prabhudessai.

Among bowlers, Mohammed Siraj has been in sensational form. He has conceded at 7.17 runs per over and has bowled the most dot balls -- 89 this season.

Siraj, who is second in the purple cap list, will be supported in the pace attack by Vijyakumar Vyshak and Hazlewood.

The addition of Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has also done wonders for the previously struggling RCB bowling unit.

If RCB bat first, Faf will open the innings once again, before being replaced by Harshal Patel for the second innings.

RCB Predicted XI: Virat Kohli (capt), Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudesai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Vijyakumar Vyshak