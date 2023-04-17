Royal Challengers Bangalore finally got back on to the winning track after they defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs on Saturday. Asked to bat first, RCB posted a total of 174/6 in 20 overs after their star batter Virat Kohli, smashed his third half-century of the season. Later, DC were restricted to 151/9 after debutant Vijaykumar Vyshak took a three-wicket haul. With two wins out of four matches, the Faf du Plessis-led side will now be going up against Chennai Super Kings in their upcoming match on Monday.

RCB's star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga joined the team during the clash against DC and scalped one wicket. There are chances that the management might go ahead with the same Playing XI against CSK.

Virat Kohli's form has been the biggest positive for them. Kohli collecting boundaries with his sublime off side play is enough to create discomfort in the opposition camp and will be fired up for an encore against CSK. Skipper Faf du Plessis too has led from the front while batting at the top alongside Kohli.

Like CSK, RCB's middle-order is yet to unlock its potential. Glenn Maxwell has batted at an impressive strike rate but the likes of Shahbaz Ahmed and Mahipal Lomror can do better.

After a stellar last season, Dinesh Karthik has under-performed in the finisher's role and will be itching to change that.

With the ball, Mohammed Siraj has been the stand out bowler and breathed fire in his opening spell against Delhi. The team would be hoping its death overs specialist Harshal Patel returns to his best having leaked close to 11 runs per over over the past four games.

RCB's Predicted XI vs CSK: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar

